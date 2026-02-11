Warren man accused of stabbing ex-wife's fiancé while picking up children

article

The Brief A Warren man is accused of stabbing his ex-wife's fiancé during a child custody exchange. Authorities said the fiancé came outside to speak to the suspect before the alleged assault.



A Warren man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife's new fiancé when he went to her home to pick up the children he shares with her.

Jordan Curtis, 31, is facing an assault with intent to murder charge for the alleged attack over the weekend.

What we know:

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Curtis went to his ex-wife's home to pick up the couple's children on Saturday. While there, her fiancé came out to speak to him. During this encounter, Curtis allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

"Domestic disputes cannot be settled with violence, and such conduct will be met with swift accountability under the law. Macomb County will not stand for such acts, and my office will pursue justice to ensure public safety," Lucido said.

Curtis was arraigned on the assault charge, and issued a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He'll be back in court Feb. 19.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what the men said to each other before the stabbing.

The victim's condition is also unknown at this time.