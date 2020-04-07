"Eerie and beautiful," video shows the quiet streets of Detroit as city practices social distancing

A Detroit business owner has posted a video showing off the city in a very different light.

Instead of bustling streets and busy restaurants indicating a city returning to glory, the city of Detroit is very quiet these days. In a new video created by Christopher Kyle, long shots of a city staying inside reveals a different kind of pride.

With southeast Michigan and Detroit in particular, becoming one of the country's hardest-hit places amid the coronavirus outbreak, residents are taking their job of social distancing very seriously.

Since the video's posting April 1, the video has accumulated almost 150,000 views. Set to the silky smooth saxophone and angelic voice of Aretha Franklin, the song "Ain't No Way" overlays long slow shots of some of the city's most iconic buildings.

You can watch the video below:

"As we drove around downtown Detroit last night, I captured this footage. Seeing our city so quiet is eerie and beautiful all at the same time! We’re Healing!" read the post.