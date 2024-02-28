Effort to get Martha Reeves on Hollywood Walk of Fame needs help to clear final hurdle

Whether it was 1964 or 2024 - Martha Reeves has always kept us dancing.

She's recently been having fun and rehearsing for an upcoming tribute show next month with her cousin's family - the Turner children.

But before that show, fans can catch up with Detroit music royalty at a fundraiser on Monday. The final push is on right now for the legendary singer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Our music was made for you to move - it's live music - it's love, there's energy," she said.

Reeves on this day, was at her booth at Bert's in Eastern Market - reminiscing about the "Motown Sound" - the artists and hits from Hitsville, U.S.A.

"We were singing about love in every song and we taught people how to appreciate their neighbor," she said.

Which is why last year people from around the world donated $50,000 to fund the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but another $25,000 to $30,000 is needed for a reception, transportation, security and more.

"The year Martha was selected, it was $50,000 - that was just a couple of years ago," said Chris Rowe. "Now it's $75,000 - and that's what you have to raise just for the star in the ground."

Roe is - Martha's manager, and says it's unfortunate that honoring a legend like her has gotten so expensive.

"It just keeps going higher and higher and higher - which is really sad because what that means is that a lot of great legends will never get one," Roe said.

But Reeves is getting one - the exact date has not yet been announced. We're told that it will be soon - which is why Chris Roe is hosting a wine and cheese mix and mingle with Motown legend Martha Reeves at St. John's Resort in Plymouth Monday evening.

"They inspired generations of entertainers after them and everyone assumes they're ridiculously wealthy and they have all this fame and fortune, but they don't," Roe said. "They have the fame - they don't have the fortune."

"I always dreamed for a star in Hollywood but I didn't ask for this," Reeves said.

But fans far and wide are making sure it happens - that Martha Reeves' legacy will live on for generations to come. At the age of 82, Reeves is determined to be around to enjoy it.

"It's a delight to know that people have rallied and I'm ready," she said. "I'm happy to say I'm not leaving this year anyway - 82 feels real good."

For tickets, memorabilia or just to donate - visit marthareeves.net



