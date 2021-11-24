EGLE, EPA to host public hearing to get input on proposed changes to Belleville hazardous waste landfill

A virtual meeting will be Dec. 1 to share proposed changes to a Belleville hazardous waste landfill and get public input about the project.

See more information about the proposal below.

Wayne Disposal Inc. submitted a major modification request for the landfill at 49350 N. I-94 Service Dr. If the proposal is approved, the landfill liner design can be changed.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Materials Management Division (MMD), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold the informational meeting and public hearing.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Those interested in attending can pre-register here or use this link at the start of the event to watch. To join by phone call 636-651-3142 and use the conference code 374288.

More information is also available at the Belleville Library at 167 4th St.

A fact sheet has been provided with information about the landfill and proposal (click here if you can't see it below):