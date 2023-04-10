Egypt Covington murder suspect pleads guilty in 2017 slaying

article

One of the men charged in the 2017 murder of Egypt Covington inside her Van Buren duplex pleaded guilty.

As a result of Shane Lamar Evans pleading guilty on Friday to second-degree murder, charges of felony murder and first-degree home invasion were dismissed.

Covington was shot and killed in June 2017 by men who were allegedly trying to steal weed from her neighbor, who was out of town.

Egypt Covington

According to testimony, Evans told police he pointed out which home was going to be burglarized but did not want to participate in the crime and was not involved.

Evans said he drove by the home and pointed out which one was the correct one. Timothy Eugene Moore, Shandon Ray Groom, and another person were allegedly in a truck behind him.

"I put my hand out the window, and I pointed, ‘That’s the right house,’" he said. "‘The right house,’ and I kept going."

Evans also claimed he explained which door the men needed to enter.

However, Groom and Moore are accused of entering the wrong side of the duplex, where they found Covington watching a movie and killed her.

Moore's trial is scheduled to begin July 24. He is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, and first-degree home invasion, as well as four counts of felony firearm.

Groom has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday. He is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, and first-degree home invasion, and three counts of felony firearm.

Evans will be sentenced May 4.