Elderly driver crashes through garage, hits man in Canton backyard

An out-of-control car plows through a garage and hits another homeowner in his backyard.

Police say at about 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, an 81-year-old woman driving an SUV westbound on Saltz Road near Redfern left the road and slammed into the garage.

She kept going, driving into the backyard of the house next door and hit a 52-year-old man. Investigators say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The condition of the elderly female driver is not known at this time, police say they are awaiting an update on her condition.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but it is not clear if it was a medically related.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



