Elderly man killed while leaving liquor store in Detroit

A 77-year-old man was leaving a local liquor store Saturday night around 11:07 p.m. in the 16200 block of Schoolcraft when he was shot and killed.

Police say there were multiple suspects in the incident. When the victim exited the store, suspect one came from around the corner and demanded money from him while pulling out a gun. The victim did what he was told. The suspect turned to a 56-year-old witness and demanded money from him also.

Police say a second suspect came around the corner of the building towards the 77-year-old man. At some point the witness told police that he heard 2-3 gunshots.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both suspects fled the location, one went back around the corner of the building while the other ran west on Schoolcraft.

A handgun was recovered near the victim's body.

This investigation is ongoing.