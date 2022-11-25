Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home

article

A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning.

When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames before managing to extinguish it.

While searching through the wreckage, they found an elderly woman deceased in the home. She was the only person living at the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities aren't sure if there were any working smoke detectors inside.

The fatality is the latest in a rising trend of deaths linked to house fires in Michigan. The Southfield Police Chief said deaths are up 11% compared to the past four years, with a majority occurring between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.