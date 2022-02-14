Elderly woman lives without heat for a week after broiler issue at Detroit apartment

An elderly woman resorted to using a space heater and her stove to keep warm after the heat at her Detroit apartment stopped working for a week.

"I’m mad as hell because me and my brother are in our warm, cozy apartments and my mom is over here in the cold," Menyet Jackson said. "She told me she slept in a hoodie, and she put something on her head. In your own home."

Jackson's mother, who doesn't want her face shown, lives at Granada Gardens Apartments on the city's west side. She has kept a log of every time her heat has stopped working.

"Probably be warmer outside than it does inside sometimes," the woman said.

Management company COH Greenfield said two broilers went down a week ago, and there's been issues getting parts due to supply chain issues. The heat is back on now and it's warmer, but woman said it's not 100%.

"I’m always putting my hand over the vent to see if there is heat coming out," she said.

The management company said it is offering space heaters until the problem can be fully resolved. FOX 2 has also reached out to the city to ensure the issue is fixed.

"They better get it together because they’re messing with the right one. Menyet Jackson don’t play when it come to her mom," Jackson said.

If you have an issue with your Detroit rental, you can contact the city here.