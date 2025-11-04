Election 2025: Dearborn Mayor Hammoud looks headed for re-election, surviving viral video

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud is projected to keep his seat - despite a less than flattering viral moment that spread worldwide.

Hammoud, 35, appeared on his way to winning overwhelming reelection for his second term in office with 73 percent of the vote, against challenger Nagi Almudhegi's 25 percent with 93 percent of precincts reporting.

A video clip of an early September Dearborn City Council meeting spread like wildfire with Hammoud, a former Democrat state representative and second-youngest mayor in city history, lambasting a resident.

Despite that, one of Hammoud's efforts has been promoting unity in spite of the video clip which attracted heightened scrutiny from across the country.

Hammoud has tirelessly promoted the growth of small businesses in the city, saying that it welcomed 100 new ones in the past year. The west end alone has been teeming with new cafes, restaurants and diners.

Hammoud has led stormwater projects to mitigate and address flooding concerns, especially with the south and east ends, which were hit hard prior to his election, in 2021.

Residents came out in droves for Hammoud, who shook off the controversy after a council meeting incident Christian minister, he called a bigot who was not welcome in the city.

Almudhegi, who ran for "all of Dearborn," used a platform of public safety, promoting himself as a political outsider and problem solver from the private sector.

The IT engineer is a newcomer to politics who promised to apply a fresh eye for solutions - most notably, the plague of reckless driving across the city that has grown under Hammoud despite speed bumps and flashing stop signs.

Other Wayne County mayoral races

Dearborn Heights

City Council Chairman Mo Baydoun has a large lead with 83 percent of the vote in the early going against Denise Malinowski Maxwell.

Flat Rock

Couincilman Steven Beller has a 67-32 percent lead against Jesse Cowell.

City of Grosse Pointe

Former mayor Christopher Boettcher is challenging incumbent Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak - in a rematch of 2019 when she unseated him.

Grosse Pointe Farms

The battle in the Farms is between fellow councilmembers John J. Gillooly and Joe Ricci.

Hamtramck

Councilmember Muhith Mahmood is facing engineer Adam Alharbi who is running for elected office for the first time.

Taylor

Sitting incumbent Tim Wooley is running for his second term against challenger and former council member Herman "Butch" Ramik.

Unopposed: Gibraltar, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, City of Northville, Rockwood,, Romulus, Southgate and Westland all have unopposed candidates.