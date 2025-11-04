Election 2025: Dearborn Prop 1 losing big as Wayne County results come in

Wayne County voters had plenty of proposals and millage to decide on at the ballot box - including Dearborn's decision to add wards.

Two hours after the polls closed, Dearborn voters casting a no vote for Proposal 1 had a 67 percent to 32 percent lead with more than 91 percent of the vote in.

For Proposal 1, Dearborn residents voted with a resounding to add wards and re-draw the voter map into city council districts. The decision would have added two extra positions, considered at-large districts.

Had Proposal 1 passed, the city would have been split into seven districts by requiring a commission to draw boundaries for new council districts, breaking up the council and assigning one representative for each section.

Two additional council seats would have been added, enlarging it to nine. The two extra council seats would be considered at-large.

Proponents for Prop 1 argued that it would provide better representation for underserved areas of the city on the east side and south end, which are less affluent than the north and west sides.

Critics say the proposal pitted neighborhoods against each other and giving less representation, with three potential council members speaking for residents instead of the current seven.

In Wayne County seven school districts are proposing millages including a pair that straddle neighboring counties.

Below is the list of Wayne County proposal results:

Grosse Pointe Woods

City Charter Amendment

The proposed amendment would change the title of City Administrator to City Manager throughout the City Charter.

School Fund Proposals

Clarenceville Schools

Millage proposal

Voters in the district which covers part of Livonia, and Farmington Hills voted for a millage.

This millage will allow the school district to levy up to 18.0000 mills on all property except Homestead property and other property exempt by law as required for the school district to continue to receive its full per pupil foundation allowance.

Dearborn Heights

School District No. 7 Proposal

Voters considered a building and site sinking fund renewal proposal.

The proposal would (have) levy 4.6682 mills ($4.6682 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, being the years 2026 to 2035.

The funds renew the millage last approved in 2016, expiring with the 2025 levy for the School District to levy a building and site sinking fund millage, for improvements and repairs.

Ecorse

Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Voters approved/rejected to levy up to 17.3135 mills for operating purposes for 10 years. The 17.3135 renews the mills previously approved, which expires with the 2025 levy.

The vote is for the amount of 17.3135 mills ($17.3135 on each $1,000 of taxable value), for 10 years, from 2026 through 2035, inclusive, for operating purposes.

Additional Operating Millage Proposal

Voters chose to approve/reject an additional operating millage proposal.

This proposal is to levy up to 0.6865 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. It would restore the amount previously approved and reduced by operation of the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution.

Grosse Pointe

Public Schools Proposal Bond Proposal

Voters had to decide on the proposal, not to exceed $120 million, and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for the purpose of school buildings and athletic facilities.

Riverview

Community Schools Proposal Operating Millage

Voters considered a school district millage levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Van Buren

Public Schools Proposal Public Schools Bond

Voters in the school district, which straddles both Wayne and Washtenaw counties, cast their ballots on whether to borrow the sum of $77 million for the purpose of building school buildings and facilities.

The estimated millage levied in 2026 is 0.38 mill ($0.38 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0- mill net increase over the prior year's levy.