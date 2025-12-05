Elementary teacher from Eastpointe arrested for having alleged child exploitation materials

The Brief An elementary school teacher was arrested and charged with possession of child exploitative materials. The teacher, who worked for Eastpointe Community Schools at Pleasantview Elementary. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. in Vermont.



A teacher in Eastpointe has been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing and transporting child exploitation materials, school officials announced on Friday.

What they're saying:

Eastpointe Community Schools said on social media that they were notified by Michigan State Police and the Department of Homeland Security that Pleasantview Elementary teacher Martin Waskowski was arrested in Vermont on Dec. 3, and charged with possession and transportation of child exploitation materials.

The district said Waskowski was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. He was charged in federal court and has since been released on a GPS tether.

"A charge is an allegation; the individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. However, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," the district said on social media.

Waskowski was a teacher at Pleasantview for three years and was also a long-term substitute teacher.

What's next:

The school district said social workers are also available to support students who may have questions or concerns.

Waskowski preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. in Vermont.