'Elf'-themed Christmas popup bar opening in Downtown Detroit

A Downtown Detroit bar is transforming into an "Elf"-themed wonderland this holiday season.

Santa's Side Hustle opens Friday at Side Hustle Lounge.

The bar will feature Christmas decor inspired by the movie, along with themed cocktails like World’s Best Cup of Coffee and Son of a Nutcracker, among others and nonalcoholic options, too.

"Downtown Detroit is magical this time of year, and we wanted to add to it," said Lisa Walters, operating partner of Side Hustle Lounge. "Santa’s Side Hustle will celebrate the season in true Buddy fashion - where every day feels like Christmas!"

The "Elf" popup will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31. Find it at 1226 Library St. in Detroit.

