EXCLUSIVE: Former Fox 2 News reporter M.L. Elrick declares candidacy Monday

Former Fox 2 News Reporter M.L. Elrick will declare his candidacy for Detroit City Council Monday.

The Pulitzer Prize and Emmy-winning journalist will run in District 4, where he’s been a resident for more than two decades.

Elrick is a resident of East English Village, where he’s been active in the community, serving on the neighborhood association’s board volunteering and coaching.

Elrick is expected to face off against other challengers.