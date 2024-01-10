Emagine Theatres are showing the Lions-Rams playoff game for free Sunday

article

Emagine Theatres is allowing Lions fans to watch Sunday's playoff game with the Rams for free on the big screen.

"Support the Roar" seating is limited and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tickets can only be picked up at participating Emagine Theatre box office locations beginning at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Group tickets are available for up to eight people - unless all guests in your party are present at the time of pickup.

All participating Emagine locations will be hosting giveaways during halftime. Everyone in attendance will be eligible to win.

Participating Emagine Theaters will be offering game day concession specials including:

The Grit: Corazon Blanco, Blue Curacao, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Lemonade

24oz Light Draft Beers

Smashbox Sampler Combo: Chicken Tenders, Cheese Curds, Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Quesadillas

Touchdown Combo: Classic Pizza, Classic Nachos, Pretzel Bites

WHEN:

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Kickoff: 8:00 P.M.

Doors Open at 5:00 P.M.

COST:

Admission to is FREE. *No purchase necessary.

Seating is limited and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A maximum of 8 tickets can be redeemed per group, unless all members of your party are present at the time of pickup.

WHERE: