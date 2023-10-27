Embattled MSU trustee chair faces calls to resign at emotional board meeting

"If we want transparency at this university, people should be able to speak their freaking truth," said Brianna Scott.

Scott, a Michigan State University graduate and trustee, was in tears during Friday's board meeting after publicly criticizing board chair Rema Vassar in a letter to the board - accusing her of bullying and unethical conduct.

"You have no idea - the stuff that has been said about me this week," Scott said. "And all I wanted to do was stand up for people who don't have a voice because they're so afraid to do what I have done. And had I not stood up, we would continue in this chaos.

"I put this letter out here so that what was going to happen, would happen. And that is so we could have an investigation because unfortunately - nobody felt that they could do anything because they don't want to be called racist."

Scott noted that, she's Black and she voted for Rema Vassar. Scott says this isn't about race - but rather the Vassar's actions.

Scott accused Vassar of overstepping her authority, unethical behavior, and conflicts of interest - like appearing in an ad for a private wealth management fund run by a former trustee - and flying on planes of private donors to sit courtside at MSU basketball games.

All actions - some worry - could put the university's accreditation at risk.

"If Chairperson Vassar does not resign as chair, the faculty senate calls on the board of trustees to remove her as chairperson and calls on the governor to begin the process of removing Chairperson Vassar from the board of trustees," said Jack Lipton, chair, MSU Faculty Senate.

The faculty senate is calling on Vassar to resign, while the board says a third-party investigation is underway.

"I look forward to a review of my conduct as I am not aware of any policy I have violated," Vassar said. "I value my relationship with my colleagues and I genuinely hope we can turn the page and work together for this institution."

It is just the latest in a slew of tragedies for the university from the Larry Nassar scandal to the mass shooting on campus.

Now the university is searching for a new president - all in the midst of the sexual harassment scandal involving former football coach Mel Tucker. Then came allegations of anti-Semitism when an image of Adolph Hitler appeared on the jumbotron before the Michigan game last weekend - and now this.

"This community demands stability and it is heartbreakingly clear that this board is uniquely unqualified to govern," Lipton said.