'Embrace the USMCA:' Gov. Whitmer makes speech at her final Detroit Auto Show while in office

The Brief Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended her final Detroit Auto Show in office. There, she talked about the major headwinds facing the auto industry, including tariffs and the mandatory review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. President Donald Trump said earlier this week in Detroit the USMCA is irrelevant to the U.S., while admitting Canada wants it and needs it.



It’s day two of the Detroit Auto Show, and it also happens to be the last show for Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her current role running the State of Michigan.

Big picture view:

Governor Whitmer took her final tour of the Detroit Auto Show while in office and gave her final TV interview at the event to FOX 2, where she talked about the future of auto manufacturing, tariffs, and what policies are needed outside of Washington to help workers keep their jobs.

It was a big moment on Thursday for the governor as she took in the sights and sounds of the auto show, while also talked about the major headwinds facing the auto industry, including tariffs and the mandatory review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA, which replaced NAFTA.

What they're saying:

This is what she says the Trump Administration should do about it.

Whitmer: "Embrace the USMCA and have a long-term strategy that’s articulated. When we want businesses to make these long-term investments, they are putting in billions of dollars that is investment for 20, 30 years. And so a tariff landscape that changes every month or two creates all sorts of paralysis because you don’t know what the rules are going to be. And that’s why it’s really important they double down on USMCA, fix whatever pieces they don’t think are working, so the companies can continue to move forward and hire and do what needs to be done to keep us competitive."

FOX 2's Dave Kinchen: "We’re already seeing some job losses right now, about 1,100 jobs at GM Factory Zero, permanent cuts there, according to GM. What do you say to workers who made so many gains under that historic contract after the strike? All three companies struck by the UAW about two, three years ago. What do you say to those workers who are sitting home right now not sure when their next check is coming, what they are going to do for work?"

Whitmer: "I’m worried about that too, and I think that’s part of my concern around tariffs, right? Is that you see when there is nine months of contraction in manufacturing, which is what we have seen, it hits Michigan harder than any other state, especially in the auto industry. And so, part of my call on the president to have a strategy around tariffs, I’m thinking about the workers. I’m thinking about consumers who want to buy a vehicle, but they are priced out of the market now because of all these tariffs that are just taxes on top of everything else. So my hope is that we can see some stability in this space and that we can get back to making these investments and the workers don’t have to be concerned."

Speaking from the auto show stage inside Huntington Place, the governor called for stability in the industry, claiming manufacturing as a whole in the U.S. has been shrinking for nine months and counting.

As for Michigan, she touted the fact that in 2025, two million vehicles will be built here in this state, citing more investments in auto plants from Stellantis and GM increasing production of gas-powered cars.

She said China remains a threat to American-made autos, as they made three times as many vehicles as the U.S. last year alone, but the biggest problem in her eyes is affordability.

The other side:

For his part, President Donald Trump said earlier this week in Detroit the USMCA is irrelevant to the U.S., while admitting Canada wants it and needs it.

The president said, "We don’t need cars made in Canada. We don’t need cars made in Mexico. We want to make them here. And that’s what’s happening."

He made the remarks while touring the Ford Rouge plant this week.

Dig deeper:

Governor Whitmer also announced she signed an executive order to explore our state for hydrogen reserves.

She sees that as a potential game changer in the near future when it comes to renewable energy and wants to make sure Michigan is poised to take full advantage.