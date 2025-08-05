Emergency action shuts down group child care facility in Farmington Hills

article

The Brief A group child care facility in Farmington Hills is being shut down by the state. An investigation found Keisha Wade's child care operation rife with a myriad of violations. Wade's license was suspended immediately with the state planning to revoke it entirely.



A group child care facility in Farmington Hills had its state license suspended, hit with a list of disturbing violations.

The state has also issued a notice of intent to revoke the home care license of Keisha Wade following a complaint investigation, effective Aug. 1.

The backstory:

The state's Child Care Licensing Bureau made the announcement Tuesday, regarding Wade's Stratford Court residence saying in a statement, "It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this group child care home."

Inspectors cited a failure to act in a manner that is conducive to the welfare of children, and a failure to notify the Department following arraignment on felony charges, among other violations.

Current violations found at the home include:

The basement toilet used by the children did not flush properly and overflowed, with no hand soap or toilet paper.

Full trash bags were open and sitting on the kitchen floor, while spoiled food was out on the counter and rotten food inside the broken refrigerator.

Hazardous items were stored out of the reach of children, including a discovery on the kitchen counter in the basement which was redacted in the released documents.

The orders stop Keisha Wade from operating a group child care home on Stratford Court or at any other address or location. She also can't accept children for care after that date and time.

The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential Child released the announcement with the CCLB.

The document is below:

The Source: Information for this story came from MiLEAP and CCLB.



