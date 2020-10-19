Emergency repairs close part of I-375 in Detroit for two weeks

The southbound lanes on I-375 in Detroit will be closed for emergency repairs for the next two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure Monday.

The closure will affect drivers heading south around Larned in downtown Detroit.

Travel down the highway will be impacted until early November. The closure is to help cure the roads ahead of cold temperatures expected this winter.

A single lane heading northbound remains open on I-375 and other lanes will reopen on Tuesday.