Eminem, MC5 among Michigan artists nominated for 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Detroit hip-hop artist Eminem has been nominated to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He's among 17 nominees that could join the class of 2022

He, along with MC5, the Lincoln Park-based rock band were two Michigan-based music groups that cleared one of the final hurdles to reaching the Hall of Fame. Also on the list were Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, and Carly Simon.

Eligible artists must have released their first official recording 25 years prior to their nomination.

"This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture", said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Voting is now open for anyone interested in helping elevate their favorite musicians. Beginning Feb. 2 through April 29, people can cast votes at vote.rockhall.com or at the official museum in Cleveland. Artists with the five highest number of votes will comprise the fans' ballot. Those figures will be tallied along with other ballots to select this year's inductees.

Eminem, a 15-time Grammy winner is one of this year's rags-to-riches story. From his life in Detroit to stardom, Marshal Mathers' journey led him to a record label with Dr. Dre, which sent him to mainstream stardom.

MC5, also known as the Motor City 5, featured "high-watt" musicians added to genres of R7B, psychedelia, and garage rock. Their songs often carried political messages.

Learn how to vote here.