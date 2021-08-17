Eminem to portray 'White Boy Rick' in 50 Cent-produced show about Black Mafia Family in Detroit

article

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson shared Tuesday that Eminem will appear in his upcoming show "BMF."

Eminem will portray Richard "White Boy Rick" Wershe in the show about the drug trafficking organization the Black Mafia Family in Detroit. Wershe, who was an informant for police as a teen, spent decades in prison after he was caught with drugs.

The series produced by Jackson and written and produced by Randy Huggins will follow the story of the BMF in Detroit in the late 1980s, including the true story of drug kingpins Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. Big Meech's son will play his father's role in the show. Rapper Snoop Dogg will also have a role.

"BMF" premieres Sept. 26 on Starz.