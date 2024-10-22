Eminem welcomes Obama to Detroit for Harris rally: 'The spotlight is on us, go out and vote'

Former President Barack Obama stumped in Detroit for the Harris-Walz Democrat presidential ticket Tuesday at Huntington Place.

And the 44th President got a red carpet welcome by Eminem, who introduced him in a brief - but memorable appearance.

The iconic Detroit rapper - also known as Marshal Mathers, of course - spoke to the packed arena first. The moment was not lost on Obama, who considers himself a fan.

"So I don't usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," Obama quipped, before peeling into the opening lyrics for Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself."

But that was closest to a performance fans got, as Eminem kept it on the politics tip and wasn't about to freestyle his thoughts, instead pulling out notes.

He spoke of the importance Michigan will play as a swing state in the election, while throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," he said. "And I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everyone to go out and vote, please."

Eminem also spoke about the importance of not fearing the repercussions of supporting your political candidate.

"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions," he said. "Now I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known."

Interestingly, the rapper's political thoughts have been less subtle in the past, like when he performed a song called "The Storm" in 2017 in which he roasted former President Donald Trump and skewered MAGA supporters.

He rapped: "And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his / I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against / And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split / On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: F— you!"

Watch the video for Eminem's remarks to Huntington Center and/or read the transcript:

"Detroit! What up doe?" So look, I wrote down some things I wanted to say.

"I'm here tonight for a couple of reasons. As most of you know, the City of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean alot to me.

"Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever and I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everyone to go out and vote, please.

"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions. Now I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known.

"I think Kamala Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld,

"Here to tell you more about that, is President Barack Obama."

Watch the full speech by former President Barack Obama below:



