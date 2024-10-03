Eminem's new music video unveils a huge surprise: ‘Grandpa’

article

Eminem's latest studio album has been out for a few months now but on the track list was the song "Temporary" (feat. Skylar Grey) – a song dedicated to his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott.

The song, which evoked a wave of emotional response from fans, included sound from old home videos of Eminem and his daughter. On Thursday, the 51-year-old dropped the music video for the song which played those videos, as well as others of Eminem parenting his daughter, including her wedding earlier this year.

In the video, the Detroit rapper is sitting on a deck Hailie Jade walks up with a blue Lions jersey. She hands it to him and the back of the jersey is to the camera and it reads "Grandpa".

The next shot of them on the deck shows Eminem holding an ultrasound pic and his jaw on the floor.

The video also included video and pictures from Hailie Jade's wedding to Evan McClintock. The podcaster/influencer posted an Instagram photo of her and her husband as she's holding the sonogram.

In the caption, she wrote ‘mom & dad dest. 2025’.

The ‘Temporary’ music video flashes back and forth between home videos of Hailie as a young girl in 1999 and 2000. It also flashes forward to Hailie's wedding – which has touching moments between Eminem and Hailie, including seeing her on her wedding day for the first time, walking her down the aisle, giving her away to her McClintock, and dancing with her on her wedding day in front of their friends and family.