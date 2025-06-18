Eminem's stalker sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A man who stalked Eminem and broke into his home was sentenced to prison. Matthew Hughes will spend a minimum of 18 years in prison for the 2020 crime.



A man who stalked rapper Eminem and broke into his Clinton Township home will spend time in prison.

Matthew David Hughes, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 15-30 years for first-degree home invasion and 3-7 ½ years for aggravated stalking. These sentences will run consequently, making his minium sentence 18 years. The sentence also prohibits Hughes from having contact with Eminem.

The backstory:

Hughes broke into the rapper's home in 2020 and told Eminem that he was going to kill him, according to previous court testimony.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said he thought the intruder was his nephew and asked him why he was there. Once he realized it was not his nephew, he escorted Hughes out of the home.

A jury convicted Hughes in May.

What they're saying:

"No one, celebrity or not, should ever feel unsafe in their own home," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This sentence sends a clear message that stalking and home invasion will be taken seriously in Macomb County and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone has the right to privacy, safety, and peace of mind."