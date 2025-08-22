Employee accused of stealing $2M+ from General RV Center through check scheme

The Brief A New Boston woman allegedly stole more than $2 million through a check scheme that ripped off her employer, General RV Center. Authorities say she wrote checks to a person and then stole their identity to cash those checks.



A woman is now facing felony charges after authorities allege she stole millions from her job, General RV Center, by writing checks to identities that she stole.

Susan O’Hara, 56, of New Boston, worked at General RV Center in Wixom. During that time, she allegedly accessed the company's system to issue checks to a person whose identity she stole. She would then cash these checks and take the money.

She is accused of stealing more than $2 million through this scheme.

O'Hara was arraigned Thursday on three counts of embezzlement, three counts of forgery, using a computer to commit a crime, and forgery.

Wixom police investigated the case before referring the case to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

"Financial crimes cause real harm to Michigan businesses and consumers," Nessel said. "I want to thank the Wixom Police Department for their investigative work and for referring this case to my office. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who abuse their positions for personal gain."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long this scheme went on before O'Hara was caught.