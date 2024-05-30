Jocelyn Benson wants companies to give their employees time off to vote in Michigan.

The Michigan Secretary of State announced a coalition of business leaders and the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce this week with a goal of supporting the state's elections and making it easier for workers to participate in voting.

The Michigan Business United for Elections group committed to three goals for the year: give workers time off to vote, promote voter education information like how to register, and encourage their employees to serve as poll workers.

Benson announced the coalition at the Mackinac Policy Conference this week.

"A civically engaged business community is the key to a strong and healthy democracy. And a strong, healthy democracy is necessary for a thriving economy, like the one we’re growing in Michigan today and building for the future," she said in a news release.

Standing alongside her during the announcement was the president of the Detroit chamber. They have been a "staunch defender" of democracy, said Sandy Baruah.

"As trusted voices in our community, businesses have an important role to play in supporting democracy and encouraging their employees to participate in the 2024 election regardless of whom they vote for," he said.

Under the push for more engaged elections, businesses will:

Allow time for employees to vote during the early voting period or on Election Day

Provide nonpartisan voter information, including how to register

Encourage people to volunteer during the August Primary and November General Election.