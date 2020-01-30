Endangered Missing Advisory issued for mom, 1-year-old out of Newport

article

Police need your help to find a missing mother and daughter in Monroe County.

Michigan State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Kyrsten Hayslip, 21, and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree.

They were last seen Sunday, Jan. 26 leaving their home in the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park in Newport, which is about 10 miles northeast of Monroe.

Hayslip told her family she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would return the next morning. They were last seen getting into a gray vehicle which Hayslip said was an Uber.

Aubree is about 20 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair and is described as bi-racial.

If you think you've seen them or know of their whereabouts, call 911 or Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.