Endangered missing alert: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old who was taken by a man believed to be her non-custodial father.

The endangered missing report was made around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Twitter, the department's third district asked people to be on the lookout for Lilliana Nardlini, who is 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, and a resident of Marysville.

Her dad, Eric Nardlini, does not have court-ordered custody of Lilliana.

The two are believed to be traveling in either a 2020 Chevy Silverado that's burgundy colored or a 2018 Chevy Silverado that's charcoal.

If seen, people are asked to call Marysville police at 810-364-6300 or 911.