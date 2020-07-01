Enhanced cleaning being done to prevent COVID-19 spread at Lake St. Clair Metropark

As the temperatures rise this Fourth of July weekend, families are venturing out for a place to cool off - like a Metropark beach - but social distancing will be crucial and enforced.

This holiday weekend will be hot with temperatures over 90 and even hotter. That means many families are looking at area parks for a cool spot.

According to Joe Hall with Huron-Clinton Metroparks, being in the sun is one of the safest places to be.

"You're out in the sun. The sun is great sanitizer," Hall said.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks says it is committed to safety at all 13 of its sites. A walk through Lake St. Clair Metropark shows reminders about social distance and urging people to spread out. The park is also putting limits on the number of people who can be on site

"Get here early," Hall said. "We are limiting park capacity to 60%."

There are also limits on the swimming pool with intense cleaning between groups and enhanced cleaning throughout the park.

"We're limiting the capacity of that three sessions a day 2 and half hours apiece. Once we sell 80 wristbands - that's all we'll allow into the pool," Hall said. "Restrooms are being cleaned frequently, regularly throughout the day. Our staff are out all the time making sure any touchpoints are regularly wiped down and cleaned."

Concession stands are open and people are asked to wear a mask when inside an enclosed area like a restroom. There are water solutions too if you need a drink.

"We do have jug fillers or water bottle fillers that are available for people to refill their water bottles that are on - within the park," Hall said.

Park-goers said Wednesday they think they're doing a good job keeping everyone safe and secure.

