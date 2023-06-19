Enjoy zipline, water inflatables, more at Come Out Play events at Southfield's Catalpa Oaks

Three events this summer provide free fun at Catalpa Oaks County Park in Southfield.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21, July 21, and Aug. 2, a zipline, water inflatables, non-water inflatables, and a climbing wall will all be at the park. Individuals and day camps are both able to enjoy the amenities for free and no registration is required for the Come Out and Play events.

Catalpa Oaks is at 27705 Greenfield Rd.

