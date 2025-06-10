Erebus Haunted Attraction founder Ed Terebus dies

article

The Brief Erebus Haunted Attraction founder Ed Terebus has died. Beyond running the popular Pontiac haunt, he also published the Fear Finder magazine and has been involved in the haunt industry since the 1980s.



Ed Terebus, the founder of Pontiac's Erebus Haunted Attraction, has died.

The haunted house posted a tribute to Terebus on Monday, describing him as "an innovator, a showman, a storyteller, a visionary, an icon, a friend to all, a loving family man, and a prolific businessman."

Ed, who was 62, and his brother, Jim Terebus, started Erebus more than 25 years ago when they transformed a Pontiac building into a large haunt that has won awards and has held a Guinness World Record.

"Erebus is more than two brothers with a vision. It was and is a family affair from its extended family of employees, and a next generation of Terebus family members working in the business," the post announcing Ed's death said.

Beyond Erebus, Ed has been involved in the haunt industry since the 80s. He also produced the Fear Finder, an annual publication featuring places to get scared each Halloween.

The owners of other haunts around Michigan took to social media to remember Ed, who has been described as a trailblazer and legend in the haunt world.