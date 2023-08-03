Erebus Haunted Attraction hiring monsters to serve up scares this season

article

Want to spend the fall terrifying people for money?

You're in luck - Erebus Haunted Attraction is hiring, and you could join the team during open casting calls coming up in a few weeks.

Actor auditions will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 19, 26, 29, 30, and Sept. 1 at the haunted house at 18 South Perry in Pontiac.

No experience is necessary, and you don't need to bring anything to the auditions or wear a costume. Just show up and they'll provide everything you need. Potential actors must be 18 or older, be able to stand for long hours, and have reliable transportation.

If you have any questions, contact jobs@hauntedpontiac.com or call 248-332-7884.

Looking to be scared at Erebus? The four-story haunt opens Sept. 16.