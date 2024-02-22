Erratic driver accused of fleeing Macomb County deputies, resisting arrest once stopped

article

A New Baltimore man is facing charges after Macomb County Sheriff's deputies say he fled a traffic stop and then resisted arrest when caught.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy saw the man, later identified as 26-year-old Brayden Medrano, driving a Chevrolet Silverado faster than the pace of traffic, erratically merging lanes, and cutting off other drivers on 23 Mile Road Romeo Plank around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputy followed Medrano onto Middle River Drive, where they attempted to stop him, but he fled. The deputy followed Medrano on Sandpiper Drive, Riverside Drive, and Calypso Drive, and back to Middle River Drive. He finally got back onto 23 Mile Road, where stop sticks were deployed.

Once the truck was disabled, authorities say Medrano got out and ran away. When deputies caught him, he allegedly kicked them and attempted to pull away.

Medranao was eventually taken to the Macomb County Jail, where he is being held on a $5,000/10% cash/surety bond. He is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, and no proof of insurance.