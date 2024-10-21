ESPN: Jameson Williams faces 2-game suspension for performance enhancing substances

article

ESPN is reporting that Lions receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy.

The news dropped late Monday evening about the third-year receiver, drafted in 2022. If Williams were to miss the next two games it would include the Titans at Ford Field Sunday and on the road at the Green Bay Packers in the national 4 p.m. FOX Game of the Week on Nov. 3.

Williams, 23, is having a career-best season with 365 yards and three touchdown catches through five games.

The speedster recovered from a torn ACL in college and missed most of his rookie season before being suspended four games in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

