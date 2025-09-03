Europe bans Gel Nail Polish over possible links to cancer-causing chemicals

The Brief The European Union has banned certain ingredients found in gel products, raising concerns over health risks. It’s applied in layers, and each coat is cured under a UV or LED lamp. Regulators in the US are likely awaiting more human-centric evidence that there’s a problem.



Gel nail polish has become a beauty staple, but does that shine come with a cost?

Big picture view:

The European Union has banned certain ingredients found in gel products, raising alarms about potential health risks like skin irritation and even links to cancer-causing chemicals.

Gel Polish works differently than traditional polish. It’s applied in layers, and each coat is cured under a UV or LED lamp. The strength comes from chemicals that make the polish bond really well.

What they're saying:

The big problem is TPO, what's known as a photo initiator, making claims it causes allergic skin reactions, reproductive toxicity and possible cancer-causing elements. So FOX 2 reached out to an OBGYN at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai.

What's next:

TPO is still legal in the US and, as you heard, if you’re concerned, you can ask whether the gel you’re getting has TPO in it.

Regulators in the US are likely awaiting more human-centric evidence that there’s a problem.