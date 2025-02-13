EV Tax Debate: Michigan GOP speaker considers higher EV fees for funding roads

Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall says he is willing to look at raising more money from EV owners to help fund Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan to fix the roads.

Meanwhile, he is still opposed to any other tax hikes which the governor says are necessary.

What they're saying:

The GOP Speaker says he is willing to talk with Whitmer about raising more money for the roads by asking EV owners to pay more to the state. EV drivers do not pay the gas tax and workers argue that it is not fair even though they do pay a higher car registration fee.

While Whitmer calls for $3 billion in new road funding, she argues tax hikes need to be part of that equation.

"I'm going to carefully look at every proposal Governor Whitmer puts forward, but what I believe is when we get into the details, we can do this with existing revenue," Hall said. "I would be open, number one, to looking at how do we sweep in more from the EV's that are growing in terms of their market share, they are heavier than the regular cars, and we're not capturing all the acitivty."

The governor said you can't cut the budget to fix the roads, according to one source.