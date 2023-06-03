Evacuations are underway in Grayling while crews battle 3,000-acre wildfire

article

Michigan DNR and local firefighters are battling a 3,000-acre wildfire in Crawford County. The fire is located about 4 miles southeast of Grayling in Grayling Township, near Staley Lake Road.

The wildfire is moving to the west and southwest and threatens multiple buildings, according to the DNR. Evacuations are being conducted by emergency personnel.

Multiple closures are in place:

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 between 4 Mile Road Exit 251 to Down River Road Exit 256 are closed.

Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road is closed.

Wilderness Trail from Keystone Landing Road to Staley Lake Road is closed.

Staley Lake Beach and Neff Lake Beach are closed.

Aircraft from the USFS and MSP are assisting with fire suppression.

"For safety, a Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire below 5,000 feet. All other aircraft, including drones, need to avoid the area," the DNR said in a tweet.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

"Today, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to the wildfires in northern Michigan," said Governor Whitmer. "By taking this action, we can ensure state and local first responders have what they need to get this fire contained and prevent loss of life or property. I want to thank the first responders who have been working to keep Michiganders safe."

