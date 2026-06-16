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Residents in 500-foot radius of Grosse Pointe Farms gas leak asked to avoid area

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Grosse Pointe Farms
Published June 16, 2026 9:01 AM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 9:01 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A ‘significant’ gas leak in Grosse Pointe Farms is prompting emergency crews to respond to 126 Moran Road.
    • Residents within a 500-foot radius are being asked to leave the area as a precaution.

(FOX 2) - Public safety officials are responding to a significant gas leak in the area of Moran Road and Kercheval.

The public is asked to avoid the area as both DTE and emergency crews respond to the area.

The public is being evacuated within a 500-foot radius around 126 Moran Road. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details. 

The Source: A Nixle update from Grosse Pointe Farms was cited for this story. 

Grosse Pointe FarmsCrime and Public Safety