Residents in 500-foot radius of Grosse Pointe Farms gas leak asked to avoid area
(FOX 2) - Public safety officials are responding to a significant gas leak in the area of Moran Road and Kercheval.
The public is asked to avoid the area as both DTE and emergency crews respond to the area.
The public is being evacuated within a 500-foot radius around 126 Moran Road.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.
The Source: A Nixle update from Grosse Pointe Farms was cited for this story.