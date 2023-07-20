'Everything got crazy': Wayne County woman wins $500K Michigan Lottery prize while buying wine

article

A Wayne County woman said everyone started celebrating her Michigan Lottery win after she won $500,000 on a scratch-off.

The 22-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said she stopped at Mac’s II at 22399 Northline Rd. in Taylor to get a bottle of wine while headed to a party at her boyfriend's grandmother's house.

"When I was checking out, I asked the clerk to grab me a $5 instant game ticket, and he handed me the $500 Large ticket," she said. "When I got back to the car, I scratched the ticket off and saw I matched the number six for a $500,000 prize. I ran back inside to have the ticket scanned and that was when everything got crazy. People were all so excited for me and celebrating my huge win!"

The woman said she plans to share the money with her family and save the rest.

"Growing up, we made ends meet, but it was tight. Going from having almost nothing to having something in my bank account is overwhelming, but amazing at the same time," she said.