Evidence of drug use found after driver convulses, crashes into wall on I-94

The Brief A driver had no pulse when police found him after a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in Dearborn on Thursday. Police said they found evidence of possible drug use in the vehicle. The driver was eventually revived.



A driver is now conscious and alert after crashing his Ford F-150 into the wall on I-94 in Dearborn on Thursday evening.

Michigan State Police were alerted about the single-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Miller Road around 6:40 p.m.

The backstory:

After receiving the calls about the crash, additional callers reported that the driver of the pickup truck appeared to be convulsing after the vehicle stopped, and a witness had tried to get into the vehicle to help.

When troopers arrived, they found the 55-year-old Southgate man unresponsive and without a pulse. CPR was performed and Narcan was administered. First responders also attempted to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the driver, but no shock was advised, meaning that his heart rhythm was either back to normal or he was experiencing a condition that an AED would not fix.

Paramedics then took over caring for the man until a pulse returned. He was taken to a hospital, where he eventually became alert and conscious.

Inside the truck, police said they found signs of potential drug use.

"Great work by troopers and officers in using their training to stabilize this driver prior to EMS arriving," MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said. "Once the investigation is completed, troopers will forward an investigator's report to the prosecutor for review."