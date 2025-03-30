$10k reward offered for information in 2022 murder of Davina Brooks

Davina Brooks, a 45-year-old mother of two, was shot and killed in front of her own home on Detroit's east side.

The unsolved murder happened nearly three years ago. As painful as it is to relive the crime, her family says it's needed to bring a killer to justice.

"Everyone that met her loved her… and they talked about her smile, her dimples and her little giggle," said Stacey Withers, Brooks' sister. "She had her own quirks about her, but they were lovable. She was just a loving person and her intention was to spread love wherever she went."

Brooks was a mom, a creator of her own non-profit, and a shining light in her family – a light that was tragically put out by an unknown killer.

"About 8:30 in the morning, August 15th 2022, she was shot in front of her house… right on the sidewalk."

It happened near Fairview and Canfield streets on Detroit's east side. In the nearly three years that have passed, there have been no known leads or suspects at this time.

The case has been moved from one investigator to another, but Withers remains optimistic.

"A fresh set of eyes, someone else just hearing that information… maybe they can take something, and it might be the smallest thing, but it can be something that turns the case around."

In the meantime, the family does what they can to honor Brooks' memory, keeping traditions alive.

"We do a family night and game night and things like that, things like that. We went to Frankenmuth over the weekend. We intentionally stay connected. We have a group chat that we all text in… we are even more connected now it feels like since her passing."

They hope her story will reach the people who can change the course of this investigation.

"Even days before or after… whatever information is probably good information and can help… and a $10,000 reward if it leads to an arrest."

The reward in this case is $10,000 – with Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 and the family of Davina Brooks raising the rest of the reward money. To claim that reward, send an anonymous tip to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.