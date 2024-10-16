The business landscape in downtown Ypsilanti looks a little emptier after the popular Bobcat Bonnie's location shut down.

It was a blow to the locals that loved patronizing the spot, like Singrid Melvin, who made multiple stops a week to the restaurant. She said it felt "horrible" to see them closed.

"Yes. I was their best customer," she said.

There were only vacant chairs and tables inside the spot on Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson said it closed on Oct. 7 after a handful of employees from the chain's location in Ypsilanti made complaints about poor working conditions to the corporate office.

FOX 2 has learned those complaints ranged from inconsistent scheduling and bounced paychecks to female employees being in uncomfortable positions with management.

For two former employees that spoke to FOX 2 and are members of Bobcat United said they loved their jobs at the eatery. However, operations at the shop were not as smooth as they would have liked.

"We want to be paid when we’re supposed to be paid. We would like the work environment to be more dependable," said one former employee

Another said they received no notice of the area closing up and worried about how they would pay their bills.

"Do the thing that’s right," they asked of management.

In a statement from the restaurant, they called the negative commentary about the chain "incredibly hurtful."

"We have always taken great pride in our place in the community. We are open to suggestions and changes in this ever evolving restaurant industry. Bobcat Bonnie’s will always be committed to being a place folks can take pride in working."

The Ypsilanti location is the second of the restaurant chain to close down this year after one shut down in Partridge Creek. The group Bobcat United plans to protest outside its Ferndale location on Thursday.

A spokesperson also told FOX 2 the company had hired an employment attorney to look into allegations by former employees - however, the Ypsilanti location will not reopen.