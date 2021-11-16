Ex-Detroit police officer pleads guilty to taking bribes while running DPD vehicle auctions

An ex-Detroit police officer pleaded guilty to accepting bribes Tuesday, according to Acting US Attorney Saima S. Mohsin.

Alonzo Jones, 55, pleaded guilty for taking $3,200 in bribes while running the Detroit Police Vehicle Auction. Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court documents, Jones accepted the bribes from July, 2019 to about May, 2021. Sentencing has been set for March 15, 2022.

Jones is the fourth person charged as part of the government’s "Operation Northern Hook" investigation, directed by the FBI. Northern Hook is an investigation of corruption within the government and the Police Department of the City of Detroit relating to the towing industry and other matters.

"Investigating and prosecuting bad cops is a top priority for our office because bad cops erode the public’s trust in law enforcement," said Acting US Attorney Mohsin. "The vast majority of police officers are honest, dedicated, and hard-working individuals. But police officers who line their pockets with bribes, no matter how big or small, will be held accountable for their actions.

"Today’s plea highlights our office’s commitment to prosecuting those small minority of bad cops who put their own greed before their duties as police officers." "A law enforcement officer accepting bribes undermines the rule of law and will always be vigorously investigated. Today, Mr. Jones pled guilty to conduct that is not representative of the men and women of the Detroit Police Department who serve with honor day in and day out," said Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "Thank you to Chief James White whose cooperation during this investigation made it possible to hold Jones accountable for his actions."

