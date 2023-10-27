Ex-Fraser High School staffer accused of sex crimes with 15-year-old girl

A Fraser High School official is facing sexual assault charges for his relationship with an underage teen student.

Robert Lindsay was the auditorium manager at the school where police say he had a relationship with a 15-year-old girl, sometimes having sex inside the storage room.

"The victim is essentially in love with him. And at one point he even proposed marriage to her," said the prosecutor.

Lindsay, 25, has been charged with seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct. If convicted he would face a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Police say Lindsay worked as the school’s auditorium manager and had a relationship that began in August. He resigned the position before he got arrested.

"He was friendly with multiple students," said the prosecutor. "There’s concerns he had inappropriate contact with those students as well. These are concerns we have that are being investigated, I don’t have any evidence to present at this time, but these are concerns we have."

Attorneys allege Lindsay also had contact with the student at a home in Clinton Township.

Fraser Public Schools sending a note home to parents detailing the arrest — support services are available for students.

"Something needs to be done," said Rachel Osborne, a parent. "My heart goes out to this family and the student going through this. They need to look into see if there’s other kids."

Osborne says she grew up in Fraser and went to school there. She said her heart aches for the student and her family.

"As a parent, as a future parent. I don’t know," she said. "I would have a really hard time. You send your kids to school. You worry about violence and now you have to worry about the teachers being predators. It’s a scary world for our children and we need to do better for our children."

Lindsey is being held in jail without bond.

Robert Lindsay



