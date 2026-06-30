Ex-Lions DB Terrion Arnold released from jail on bond

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was released from jail after posting his $1 million bond.

Dig deeper:

Arnold's talent agency sent the announcement at 4:35 p.m.

The news comes one day after he faced a Florida judge on charges in connection to an armed robbery and kidnapping case from February.

"For purposes of updating your reporting, Mr. Arnold has been released on bond and is no longer in custody," said Denise White of EAG Sports Management.

Ironically, the judge denied the prosecutor's request for an electronic GPS tether due it interfering with Arnold's "work." Hours later, he was released by the Lions.

Judge Sabella said Arnold will instead have a "paparazzi monitor" with the bright light of media coverage following his case.

Terrion Arnold in court Monday.

"If he's late for practice, ESPN will let us know," he said. "If he disappears, the world will know before he knows. If he shows up on a beach in Tahiti, he'll be on social media. If he violates the conditions of his bond, he will be found because they will find him. And you will come back because the law will bring you back. And then you will sit with no bond until your trial."

Arnold is facing eight charges, including four for robbery/firearm/deadly weapon, and four for kidnapping/harm/terrorizing. He was also ordered to have no contact with any co-defendant or witness, and surrender his passport in 24 hours.

The judge said that he considers the case serious "in the first quarter" but due to the evidence in the case, said that the standard for keeping Arnold in jail without bond was not met. One of the key factors is that Arnold was not physically in the location where the crime he is charged for, occurred.

White released a statement Monday supporting the innocence of Arnold due to him receiving a bond.

"Today’s ruling by Judge Sabella confirms that there is very little evidence to even suggest any criminal involvement by Mr. Arnold," she said via email.

The backstory:

The case surrounds an incident where six people were arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery on Feb. 4 where three victims were battered and held at gunpoint before being robbed of their personal property and being told to leave.

Tampa Bay police say Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, where he stayed with the six suspects: Boakai Hilton Jr., Freddie Hughes, Christon Williams, Lyndell Hudson II, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo.

On Feb. 1, officials say multiple items belonging to Arnold and some others were stolen from the Airbnb. The Lions cornerback allegedly suspected that two of the three victims were responsible. Police later determined they were not involved.

On Feb 3, police say Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another person reported property loss to officers, totaling $250,000. Meanwhile, officials say Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.

That was when, at midnight on Feb. 4, the victims arrived at the apartment. Police say Williams and Hudson hid in the closet of one of the bedrooms where the victims were grabbed and held at gunpoint.

Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment, according to investigators. Meanwhile, they also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions,

Later, the four arrived at the apartment where police say Arnold directed them to go inside. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.

At 1:40 a.m., the victims were taken out of the apartment by the armed suspects, forced into their car, and immediately left the scene.

Officials say Del Valle, Williams, and another person entered a vehicle being driven by Arnold and left the scene.

The three victims called police and identified the suspects.

