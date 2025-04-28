The Brief Christopher Schurr is on trial for second-degree murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya in 2022 The ex-Grand Rapids officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head during an altercation that stemmed from a traffic stop The incident was caught on video and happened over a 5-minute period



Years after a police officer killed a man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, the case will finally be argued before a jury.

Christopher Schurr is charged with murdering Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man. Video of the incident from 2022 revealed the final moments of Lyoya's life - and will likely play a major factor in the trial.

The backstory:

On April 4, 2022, Lyoya and a friend had been driving around Grand Rapids when an officer pulled up behind them.

Schurr, the only officer in his squad vehicle at the time, called in a traffic stop in the area of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Schurr originally pulled Loyoya over for having improper vehicle registration. Lyoya had already been on probation at the time of the stop, which was for owning a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

Lyoya ignored Schurr's orders when he exited his car. He later walks away from the officer, leading Schurr to try and grab him by the arm. Lyoya instead runs.

The altercation between Schurr and Lyoya eventually led to the officer chasing him, calling for backup, while ordering Lyoya to stop resisting several times. The two continue to wrestle, leading to Schurr to pull out a taser, which Lyoya pushes away.

The scene ends with Schurr on top of Lyoya, who is chest down on the ground. Schurr at times can be heard telling Lyoya to let go of his taser. Minutes later, Schurr draws his gun, presses it against the back of Lyoya's head, and shoots him.

The entire incident happened over 5 minutes, from 8:11 a.m. to 8:16 a.m.

Dig deeper:

There are several videos of the incident, including one from Lyoya's friend who witnessed the incident.

Footage from the shooting was released days after it happened, with the Grand Rapids Police Department first placing Schurr on administrative leave.

The Kent County Prosecutor brought a second-degree murder charge against Schurr on June 9 and he was fired from the department on June 10.

The preliminary hearing happened on Oct. 27 before a judge saw enough evidence to send it to trial. Schurr's legal team challenged the decision, but higher courts affirmed the decision.