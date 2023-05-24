Ex-police officer, second man charged in gun incident at Wyandotte bar

A former Westland police officer and a second man have been charged in a bar incident involving a handgun in Wyandotte.

Former police officer Shawn Dennis Davidson, 52, of New Boston, and Gregory Jay Title, 53 of Carleton, have been charged in the case which happened in the 110 block of Oak Street on April 22. Tittle was charged with carrying a concealed firearm under the Influence of alcohol and reckless use of a firearm. Davidson was charged with carrying a concealed firearm under the influence of alcohol and trespassing.

Investigators claim that night at 6:30 p.m.Tittle and Davidson had been told to leave by staff but they refused. Tittle took a loaded handgun that was in Davidson's waistband and allegedly pointed it at Davidson's head. Tittle was arrested at a different bar nearby.

They were arraigned on May 23, 2023, in 27th District Court, and given $30,000 personal bonds with an alcohol tether.

A pretrial is scheduled for June 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Elizabeth DiSanto.



