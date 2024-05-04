Ex-Wayne County Juvenile Detention employee charged with sexually assaulting 2 teens

A former Juvenile Detention Center employee has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles.

Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills, has been charged with the sexual assaults of a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy while she was employed at the Juvenile Detention Center.

On April 8, 2024, at around 7:00 p.m., at the Juvenile Detention Facility in the 3500 block of Hamtramck Drive in Hamtramck, it is alleged that while working as a Juvenile Detention Specialist Defendant Kuryanova sexually assaulted the two juveniles.

Svetlana Kuryanova has been charged with two counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct – County Prisoner, which carries a maximum 15-year penalty.

"The allegations in this case are among the most disturbing ones that I have seen. It is hard to wrap my brain around the fact that this occurred in the Juvenile Detention Facility, and charged defendant is allegedly responsible for this illegal behavior," said Prosecutor Worthy.

The defendant is currently in custody and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, May 6, 2024, in 31st District Court in Hamtramck.

