Former Wayne County juvenile jail employee accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens

A former employee at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility was arraigned on criminal charges on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles.

The 33-year-old Farmington Hills woman, Svetlana Kuryanova, allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy on the night of April 8th – both housed at the detention center in Hamtramck.

"The allegations in this case are among the most disturbing ones that I have seen. It is hard to wrap my brain around the fact that this occurred in the Juvenile Detention Facility, and charged defendant is allegedly responsible for this illegal behavior," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy in a statement.

According to investigators, staff members monitoring video surveillance throughout the building noticed what they believed to be suspicious behavior and immediately alerted their supervisors.

"Wayne County will not tolerate the intentional exploitation of our youth," a spokesperson for the county said, in part, in a statement. "We will continue to prosecute any staff who compromises the safety and preys on the vulnerability of our young people and staff."

However, this is not the first time allegations of misconduct at the facility have come to light.

In January, a state investigation report into the alleged rape and assault of a 12-year-old boy at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility detailed numerous staffing failures. Six staffers were fired as a result, and a corrective action plan was put in place.

Which makes the latest alleged crimes that much more troubling.

"She intentionally circumvented policies, procedures, and security measures that have been put into place to ensure the safety and security of the youth in our care," the county further stated. "Wayne County is committed to ensuring that all bad actors are prosecuted to the full extent."

A judge set Kuryanova’s bond at $75,000, cash surety. Her next court date is set for May 16.