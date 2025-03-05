Cause of death for two Detroit children who died in casino parking garage

article

The two children who police said froze to death at Greektown Casino in their family vehicle died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we know:

On Monday, Feb. 10, Tateona Williams and her family, who were experiencing homelessness, were inside their van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. Inside were her five children.

Williams first discovered one of her kids was not breathing that morning.

The van had run out of gas and turned off sometime in the night, leading to lethal temperatures inside the vehicle and the mom's tragic discovery. As a family member transported the child to the hospital, they got a phone call that another kid was also not breathing.

Both the 2-year-old and 9-year-old were pronounced dead at the hospital.

What they're saying:

Officials believed that two of them froze to death but medical examiners confirmed on Tuesday that the two children actually died from carbon monoxide toxicity.

Their deaths have been ruled as accidental.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the carbon monoxide exposure. An investigation is still ongoing.